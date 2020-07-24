Infection rates in Ohio as mask mandate takes effect

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Eight counties entered a red ‘Level 3’ alert from the state on Thursday, including Clark County. Montgomery County remains under this alert as well, meaning both areas are experiencing very high exposure and spread of the virus.

Dr. Roberto Colon with Miami Valley Hospital joined 2 NEWS to talk about the alerts and what they mean for our health care workers.

“Some of those things that are recreational activities that are perhaps not necessary right now are very likely things that we are going to be very closely looking at over the next week or two to see whether they are going to be continued,” he said.

Dr. Colon goes on to say the mask mandate will not have an immediate impact in the reported numbers and we likely will not see the effect until a few weeks have passed.

“The earlier we can start it, the sooner it can start having an effect, but we can’t look at the numbers next week and say the change that we made today actually had an impact,” he said.