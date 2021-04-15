Increase in cases due to younger people, the unvaccinated

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio’s cases of COVID-19 are on the rise, and at the same time, vaccination efforts are continuing to ramp up. So how is it that cases are still trending upward?

Governor Mike DeWine said that roughly 36 percent of Ohioans have received the vaccine, but with all that progress, the state’s case rate has continued to rise — now sitting at 200 cases per 100K people.

“We are making progress. What you have to understand is that these infections are occurring in people that are not yet vaccinated,” said Dr. Roberto Colon, chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital.

Colon said the state hasn’t reached the level of vaccination where more people are protected than not. Most of the infections we are seeing are coming from younger people, as well as unvaccinated people.

Though Clark County made the state’s list of highest occurrences of COVID-19, it was one of the few not in the north bordering Michigan. Colon said it is incredibly important for people in those areas to get vaccinated to avoid infecting others further south.