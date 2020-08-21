Implications of Steve Bannon’s arrest

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN/AP) – President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, has pleaded not guilty to charges that he ripped off donors trying to fund a southern border wall.

Dr. Mark Caleb Smith, director of political studies at Cedarville University, joined 2 NEWS Thursday to discuss the implications of Steve Bannon’s arrest.

Prosecutors say the organizers of the “We Build The Wall” group raised more than $25 million from thousands of donors and pledged that 100% of the money would be used for the project.

“A lot of the people surrounding President Trump in 2016 have been in serious legal trouble,” Dr. Smith said, adding, “It’s not a good look for President Trump.”

During the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, Barack Obama took aim at President Trump, an act Dr. Smith calls “historic.”

“He posed it as if Mr. Trump really is an existential crisis to our country and I’m not sure that we’ve ever really heard rhetoric like that, at least in the modern era of the presidency,” he said.

Joe Biden is expected to speak Thursday night as the DNC wraps up.

