Impeachment trial vote scheduled for Wednesday

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – The Senate impeachment trial of President Trump is nearing an end, with a final vote likely Wednesday afternoon. Dr. Sean Wilson, a political science professor at Wright State University, joined 2 NEWS Monday to discuss.

Sen. Joe Manchin is proposing a bi-partisan censure of the President, given the fact that he will likely be acquitted.

“When censure was being talked about in the first week of November, that’s when the Democrats had maximum effect. The poll numbers on Trump were down low,” Dr. Wilson said. “They don’t have that now, they’ve lost that maximum impact.”

He continued, “We used to think political impeachment was just as good as when you’ve done something criminally wrong. I think what we found out is that political impeachment really isn’t that politically advantageous.”