Live Now
2 NEWS at 10 on Dayton’s CW is streaming live now

Impeachment trial vote scheduled for Wednesday

Five on 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – The Senate impeachment trial of President Trump is nearing an end, with a final vote likely Wednesday afternoon. Dr. Sean Wilson, a political science professor at Wright State University, joined 2 NEWS Monday to discuss.

Sen. Joe Manchin is proposing a bi-partisan censure of the President, given the fact that he will likely be acquitted.

“When censure was being talked about in the first week of November, that’s when the Democrats had maximum effect. The poll numbers on Trump were down low,” Dr. Wilson said. “They don’t have that now, they’ve lost that maximum impact.”

He continued, “We used to think political impeachment was just as good as when you’ve done something criminally wrong. I think what we found out is that political impeachment really isn’t that politically advantageous.”

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS