Impeachment inquiry in the hands of House Judiciary Committee

WASHINGTON (WDTN/NBC) – The impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump entered a new phase Wednesday as the House Judiciary heard testimony on the definition of “high crimes and misdemeanors” from prominent legal scholars.

Dr. Mark Caleb Smith, Director of Political Studies at Cedarville University, joined 2 NEWS to go over some of the day’s highlights.

“I think they’re trying to put a context in place and give a justification, maybe, for the future articles of impeachment that surely, a majority of the Democrats on that committee are willing to craft,” he said.

Three of the four scholars agreed that President Trump should be impeached for abusing the power of his office by pressuring Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, one of Mr. Trump’s most prominent political rivals.

