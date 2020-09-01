Impact of school virus cases on local numbers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor DeWine focused on how schools should report positive COVID-19 cases during his news conference Tuesday.

In a forthcoming order, schools will have a three-step reporting system to ensure the community, parents, and staff members are informed.

Dr. Roberto Colon with Miami Valley Hospital joined 2 NEWS to discuss how these policies could impact our case numbers here in the Miami Valley.

“This is the first step in delivering that information quickly and accurately. I think that that’s something that’s been sorely needed to be able to get all the parents comfortable with going back to school,” he said.