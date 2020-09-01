Impact of school virus cases on local numbers

Five on 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:
School virus cases' impact on local numbers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor DeWine focused on how schools should report positive COVID-19 cases during his news conference Tuesday.

In a forthcoming order, schools will have a three-step reporting system to ensure the community, parents, and staff members are informed.

Dr. Roberto Colon with Miami Valley Hospital joined 2 NEWS to discuss how these policies could impact our case numbers here in the Miami Valley.

“This is the first step in delivering that information quickly and accurately. I think that that’s something that’s been sorely needed to be able to get all the parents comfortable with going back to school,” he said.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS