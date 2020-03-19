1  of  2
Breaking News
Fairborn Police are looking for a missing woman Ohio National Guard called to support food distribution for COVID-19 response
Live Now
2 NEWS at 6 is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 123 active closings. Click for more details.

Impact of Ohio’s coronavirus precautions

Five on 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio is taking more measures to slow the spread of coronavirus and there’s plenty you can do to keep you and your family safe.

Chief Medical Officer of Miami Valley Hospital, Dr. Marc Belcastro, joined 2 NEWS Thursday to discuss the importance of those precautions.

“While we have seen an increase in the number of cases, we haven’t seen a rapid rise. There’s evidence from other countries that the social distancing and closures and keeping people from public gatherings has made a difference,” he said.

Dr. Belcastro urges the public to have a heightened sense of awareness when it comes to your daily interactions.

“If we ask people to do too many things, it can get overwhelming. I think if we keep social distancing top of mind and hygiene top of mind, touching your face top of mind, cleaning surfaces top of mind, avoiding crowds whenever you can top of mind, I think those are the things each individual person can do,” he said.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS