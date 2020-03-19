Impact of Ohio’s coronavirus precautions

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio is taking more measures to slow the spread of coronavirus and there’s plenty you can do to keep you and your family safe.

Chief Medical Officer of Miami Valley Hospital, Dr. Marc Belcastro, joined 2 NEWS Thursday to discuss the importance of those precautions.

“While we have seen an increase in the number of cases, we haven’t seen a rapid rise. There’s evidence from other countries that the social distancing and closures and keeping people from public gatherings has made a difference,” he said.

Dr. Belcastro urges the public to have a heightened sense of awareness when it comes to your daily interactions.

“If we ask people to do too many things, it can get overwhelming. I think if we keep social distancing top of mind and hygiene top of mind, touching your face top of mind, cleaning surfaces top of mind, avoiding crowds whenever you can top of mind, I think those are the things each individual person can do,” he said.