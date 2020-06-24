Impact of House, Senate bills on national police reform

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In Washington, Senate Democrats on Wednesday blocked a Republican police reform bill, saying it didn’t go far enough. Instead, they’re backing a reform bill introduced by House Democrats.
Thaddeus Hoffmeister, a professor of law at the University of Dayton, joined 2 NEWS to discuss how each bill would impact officers across the country.
“I think the other side of the aisle wants something that’s a little more proactive, that actually makes more substantive changes,” he said.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- NASA names its D.C. headquarters after ‘Hidden Figure’ Mary W. Jackson
- Senate Democrats block GOP police reform bill
- Storm Team 2 Forecast
- Senate Dems say Republican version of police reform bill isn’t enough
- City of Riverside plans to replace playground at Shellabarger Park