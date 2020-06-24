Impact of House, Senate bills on national police reform

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In Washington, Senate Democrats on Wednesday blocked a Republican police reform bill, saying it didn’t go far enough. Instead, they’re backing a reform bill introduced by House Democrats.

Thaddeus Hoffmeister, a professor of law at the University of Dayton, joined 2 NEWS to discuss how each bill would impact officers across the country.

“I think the other side of the aisle wants something that’s a little more proactive, that actually makes more substantive changes,” he said.