Impact of House, Senate bills on national police reform

Five on 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In Washington, Senate Democrats on Wednesday blocked a Republican police reform bill, saying it didn’t go far enough. Instead, they’re backing a reform bill introduced by House Democrats.

Thaddeus Hoffmeister, a professor of law at the University of Dayton, joined 2 NEWS to discuss how each bill would impact officers across the country.

“I think the other side of the aisle wants something that’s a little more proactive, that actually makes more substantive changes,” he said.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS