How you can ease back into a fitness routine

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — As winter gives way to spring, and Ohio’s vaccination efforts continue to ramp up, many Ohioans are looking to get back into old exercise habits they lost during the pandemic.

“You’ve got to start off easy. A lot of people have high aspirations of getting back to what they were doing pre-COVID. You don’t want to do that because you can risk injury and loss of motivation,” said Dr. Joshua Ordway with Premier Health.

Ordway said setting a goal of five to ten minutes of consecutive exercise in the beginning can build stamina, allowing you to ease back into exercises you did before the pandemic began.

Things like walking can be a great entry point for many people who have become more sedentary, according to Ordway. Not only is walking low impact, but it can branch off into other types of cardiovascular fitness.