How will Trump ceasing COVID-19 relief talks affect Americans?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — President Trump announced that he is ending coronavirus relief talks until after the November election, and with it the possibility of Americans getting a stimulus check until an agreement is met.

Dr. Marc Clauson, a professor of history and law at Cedarville University, said that assuming it could have been passed, Americans suffering from economic hardship could have used that stimulus check to get by during the pandemic.

Clauson doesn’t believe we would have had an agreement for a long time — both parties only moving a few inches at a time when making concessions to the other side.

“I really don’t think it was a good move. I think [President Trump] would have been better off if he continued to press the House and the Senate, particularly the House at this point, to reach an agreement. There seems to be no political gain in him doing this,” Clauson said.

He thinks that Republicans won’t be bothered by his choice, but it does give more ammunition to Democrats during an already tumultuous election year.