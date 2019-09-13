How Trebek’s recovery gives hope to those with pancreatic cancer

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Alex Trebek says he will return for Season 36 of Jeopardy! following his battle with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. His story is fairly rare for those suffering from the illness.

Dr. James Ouellette, a Surgical Oncologist with Premier Health Physician Network, joined 2 NEWS Thursday to explain.

“Cancer, unfortunately, isn’t something where you go and have treatment and then you’re done. Pancreatic cancer, especially when it’s Stage 4, you’ll likely be having some sort of treatment for an extended period of time,” he said.

Symptoms of pancreatic cancer can often be difficult to identify.

“It could be weight loss, it could be some nausea, it could be just feeling tired. It can be those things that really happen over periods of weeks or months that might go unnoticed simply because you continue on with life and you adapt to what’s happening and it’s a while before you realize something’s wrong,” said Dr. Ouellette.

He goes on to say that Trebek’s recovery gives hope to those suffering from the disease themselves.

