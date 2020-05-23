How to watch out for coronavirus-related scams

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Scammers are taking advantage of people looking for work and healthcare. They’re also finding more ways to access private virtual meetings and events.

John North with the Dayton Better Business Bureau says that as unemployment rates continue to increase, employment scams are becoming more common.

“[They’re] taking advantage of people looking for work online, they’re posting phony work-from-home jobs promising a lot of money for being able to stay at home. Oftentimes what they’ll do is they’ll send you an email, that email will have a link. They can download your personal information. They may ask you for cash upfront to pay for some of the supplies you may need,” he said, adding that these scammers might also overpay you with a fake check, tell you to deposit it, and ask that you send the difference back to them.

While many people have used the hashtag “Seniors2020” to celebrate this year’s graduating class, North advises against posting photos or sensitive information online.

“Lots of the information we’re sharing, our mascot, the year we graduated, and a lot of things that we use oftentimes are security questions with our financial institutions. They’re able to grab this information and you’re making yourself even more vulnerable,” he said.

North advises the public to do their research before giving out any personal information.