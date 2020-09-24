How to relax visitation rules without compromising safety

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Gov. Mike DeWine announced that nursing homes and assisted living facilities will be able to relax visitation restrictions starting Oct. 12, which currently only allow for outdoor visitations.

Dr. Roberto Colon, the associate chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, thinks that it’s important for people isolated at nursing homes to see their loved ones but the danger is still there.

“If we’re able to find ways to safely bring in family to visit, it will do wonders for their well being and mood in general,” Colon said. “There are ways of doing that, especially with the limitations that are going to be crafted.”

Colon said that people need to understand that when visiting family members they have to be aware of how they are feeling. Any symptoms that could be COVID-19 should be a red flag, prompting a reschedule just to be safe.

