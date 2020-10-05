Making sense of the president’s treatment at Walter Reed Medical Center

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — President Donald Trump has been at Walter Reed Medical Center since Friday, but plans to leave and head back to the White House by 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Dr. Roberto Colon, associate chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, said that the president taking Remdesivir doesn’t make his leaving Walter Reed unusual. Most most people who take it are more sick than he is, making their stay a bit longer.

Colon said that the discrepancy between what Trump’s doctors are telling America and what his current treatment is makes the entire situation a bit confusing.

Some of the drugs Trump is taking could be intended as a preventative measure, rather than treating a specific symptom.

