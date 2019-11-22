How to keep your valuables safe this holiday season

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The holiday season is a time for giving, but criminals often take advantage of the busy time of year through crimes of opportunity. Sheriff Rob Streck joined 2 NEWS Thursday with tips to keep yourself safe as you celebrate the season.

He says that the area typically sees an uptick of car break-ins, robberies, and vehicle thefts this time of year, due to the fact that people are away from their homes or shopping, and as the weather gets colder it can be more tempting to leave your running vehicle unattended as it warms up.

Additionally, he says even letting your car warm up from the privacy of your own driveway is not legal.

“If you go out, put a key in it and start it, go back inside and the vehicle is stolen, you can actually be found at fault for doing that even though your vehicle has been stolen.”

Here are a few ways you can keep yourself and your valuables safe this holiday season:

Don’t leave your car running

Don’t leave valuables in your car

Carry small amounts of cash when shopping

Protect your PIN number

Shop with friends and family

