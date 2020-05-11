How to ensure Ohio daycares reopen safely

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday that 90 percent of the state’s economy will be back open by the end of this week. However, he decided not to man an expected announcement about the reopening of daycares in Ohio.

Dr. Roberto Colon feels that in a situation where children are so heavily involved, it’s important to take every measure to keep them safe.

“We have to make sure that we have enhanced cleaning, not just at entry or at exit for the day, but also throughout the day. The other thing to keep in mind is, it’s getting very difficult to have children keep any of those facial barriers in place,” he says. “It’s very difficult to keep them apart, especially in that environment, so making sure that we come up with a good plan to be able to do that is challenging.”

Dr. Acton announced Monday that the state will be starting a random antibody testing study involving roughly 1,200 willing Ohioans. Dr. Colon says this will allow researchers to get a better feel for the virus’s prevalence in the state.

“This really will give us a better view of how many people around the state have been affected, and will give us a better answer as to, what is it we’re actually dealing with as far as numbers?” he said.

President Trump announced during a briefing on Monday that the federal government will offer support in states’ efforts to acquire testing supplies.

“It will give us a better ability to be able to test everybody that we have. Now, the caveat to that is when we see an increase in the numbers of people who are positive in our state not because we’re necessarily having more cases but because we’re able to detect them more readily than we were before,” said Dr. Colon.