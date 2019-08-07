How to cope with loss and grief in wake of shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Colleen Smith, a licensed Social Worker with Samaritan Behavioral Health, joined 2 NEWS Tuesday to discuss the grieving process.

Mental health is on the minds of many in the city of Dayton after a gunman killed nine people in the Oregon District Sunday morning.

Grief can, of course, directly impact those who witnessed the shooting or knew one of the victims, but it can also affect those who were nowhere near the tragedy.

“Also, if you were involved with the tornado, even, this is likely to bring back some of those feelings of helplessness, feeling out of control, not knowing what to do, not being sure what you can do,” she said.

She encourages you to take the time to be aware of how you’re feeling and to find somebody to talk to about what you’re feeling.

“We talk a lot to people about how to take care of themselves and how important it is to talk to somebody else. So talk to your friends, talk to your family members, be willing to listen to other people talk about how they’re feeling,” she said.

If you don’t have anyone you can talk to, consider calling Crisis Care’s hotline at 937-224-4646.

