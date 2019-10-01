How to avoid scams while making holiday travel plans

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The holiday season is right around the corner and so is the stress of planning vacations. Tuesday, John North from the Better Business Bureau of Dayton gave us tips on how to avoid travel scams.

Now until October 27 is the ideal time to plan trips and get the best deals for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Even though there are great deals, there are also many scams, so it is important to be aware of them.

“Cruises that are incredible prices, they’re looking at airfare that’s cheap, they’re looking at hotels that are cheap, free vacation packages that they are putting together for you, disappearing discounts where it’s, ‘Buy it now before the price goes up.’ These are some of the scams, these are some of the ways they can try and hook you in,” said North.

With so many options for places to stay it is challenging to pick the perfect one. It can also be scary if you’re traveling to a location that is new and are unsure of the safest option.

North recommends to, “go to the actual hotel site and look at their information on the site, give a telephone call to the site, and ask lots of questions before you get into anything.”

When planning your holiday vacations, the most important thing to do to avoid scams is to not give out any of your personal information and remember that “if it sounds too good to be true than it probably is too good to be true,” said North.

