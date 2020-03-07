How to avoid donation scams as you give to Tennessee tornado relief

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In times of tragedy such as the devastating Tennessee tornadoes, we all want to help. But before donating to relief efforts, do your research.

Scam artists might use your good intentions against you with fraudulent emails, social media posts, calls, texts, donation websites, and even door to door knocks soliciting donations.

John North with the Dayton Better Business Bureau joined 2 NEWS Friday to talk about identifying these scams.

“Whenever there’s an emergency like this or there’s tragedy, Americans open up their hearts but they also open up their wallets. Scam artists know that Americans are great at giving to great causes. So they’re using that to tap in to get your information,” he said.

North advises donors to research the organization ahead of time. It’s easier than ever for fraudulent charities to send spam emails or links that closely resemble a legitimate charity.