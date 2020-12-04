How the pandemic is shaping our holiday spending

Five on 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — The pandemic has shaped most of what Americans have done in 2020 and this holiday is no exception. Not only will celebrating look different, so will shopping.

Dr. Jeff Haymond, a professor of economics at Cedarville University, said it doesn’t take a Ph.D. to tell you that more people are going to be shopping online this year. He believes that the uncertainty that people are facing will likely keep them from spending as much as other years.

Unemployment, in the grand scheme, is not as bad as it could be compared to the magnitude of the pandemic. Haymond said that people are still without work but more than anything, the service industry is seeing fewer people return to fill jobs.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS