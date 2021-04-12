How the death of Prince Philip is highlighting the impacts of loss

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — The death of Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband of over seven decades, is shining a light on loss and how it can impact the physical and mental health of those left behind.

“They’re often physical, people might not be able to see them but they might not feel like they can eat. They even have cognitive changes — basically, it’s shock,” said Dr. Christina Waite, a psychiatrist with Premier Health.

Waite said that being with others will have the biggest effect on those grieving. Sharing memories and keeping company also serves as a good way to judge whether that person is having a healthy adjustment to the lose.

Though the timeframe for grieving is different for each person, Waite said loved ones should look out for lethargy or comments of suicide throughout the process.