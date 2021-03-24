How spring cleaning can keep you healthy

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Spring cleaning doesn’t just keep your home tidy, it can also help prevent viruses of all sorts, including COVID-19, from infecting those that live there.

“In general, typically our idea of spring cleaning is good because we go through the house and do a top-to-bottom. Get rid of all the dust up in the corners, on the ceiling, getting rid of some dust in carpets and area rugs,” said Sarah Wilson-Rector, an APRN with Premier Health.

Wilson-Rector said winter months tend to see people cooped up inside, and with the pandemic forcing so many people inside this past year, more people were exposed to those maladies that linger on dust mites and the like.

In the case of COVID-19, people opening up windows due to nicer weather likely helps keep infections down in households.