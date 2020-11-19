How soon will Ohioans see the results of state curfew, stay-at-home orders?

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor DeWine said Montgomery County is approaching a “Level 4 Public Emergency” during Thursday’s briefing, the same day that both a stay-at-home advisory and a curfew are being put in place.
How long will it be before Ohioans can see whether the latest health orders had an impact on the spread of coronavirus? Dr. Roberto Colon, the associate chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, said it could take at least a week for us to see a change.
As far as Thanksgiving is concerned, whether or not people follow recommendations from health officials may also take a week. He also urges people to change up plans and if not that’s not possible, reduce the size of the gathering.
Colon said that these next few weeks are a critical time as we approach the end of the year. He believes that it will take everyone working together to prevent hospitals from becoming inundated with coronavirus patients this holiday season.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Can you drive with takeout alcohol? Explaining Ohio’s open container laws
- Dayton restaurants fighting to stay open meet with Mayor Whaley to discuss options
- Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle concerned about troop withdrawal order in Afghanistan, Iraq
- Milestone marks Dayton Foundation’s support to community; 100 gifts announced
- Wheat Penny temporarily closing indoor dining room