How soon will Ohioans see the results of state curfew, stay-at-home orders?

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor DeWine said Montgomery County is approaching a “Level 4 Public Emergency” during Thursday’s briefing, the same day that both a stay-at-home advisory and a curfew are being put in place.

How long will it be before Ohioans can see whether the latest health orders had an impact on the spread of coronavirus? Dr. Roberto Colon, the associate chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, said it could take at least a week for us to see a change.

As far as Thanksgiving is concerned, whether or not people follow recommendations from health officials may also take a week. He also urges people to change up plans and if not that’s not possible, reduce the size of the gathering.

Colon said that these next few weeks are a critical time as we approach the end of the year. He believes that it will take everyone working together to prevent hospitals from becoming inundated with coronavirus patients this holiday season.