How soon could the state see health orders lifted?

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — As we approach the one year mark of living within a pandemic, Governor Mike DeWine announced a clear criteria for lifting all of Ohio’s health orders and giving residents a sense of normalcy.

Dr. Roberto Colon, chief medical officer at Miami Valley Health, said a the decline in cases can largely be attributed to vaccinating Ohio’s population. Something the governor echoed during his statewide address Thursday.

Colon, prior to DeWine’s address, said that until we vaccinate more people and get case numbers down he doesn’t think restrictions will be lifted. However, he points out that our drop in case numbers has led to the easing of some restrictions.

The governor would go on at 5:30 p.m. to say that once the state gets down to 50 cases per 100,000 people for two weeks, all health orders will be lifted.