How Premier Health doubled its lifesaving blood clot surgeries

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Premier Health surpassed 100 surgeries removing stroke causing blood clots under imagining in 2020 after guidelines were updated extending treatment time. Patients went from having six to 24 hours to receive the treatment.

Three years ago Premier reported only 45 of these surgeries, but that clearly doubled in 2020. Dr. John Terry, a neurologist with Premier Health, said in large part it’s due to awareness.

The medical industry has a better ability to spot the issue early on and the treatment window also helps with flexibility.