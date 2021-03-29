How opening vaccine eligibility up to younger Ohioans can help fill appointments

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohioans aged 16 and older are now eligible to receive applicable COVID-19 vaccines, with Pfizer being the only one permitted on people below the age of 18.

“I think we’re going to be seeing a lot more interest in being able to get that vaccination. Some of our younger populations are some of the ones that engage in a higher number of social activities,” said Dr. Roberto Colon, chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital.

He said that he doesn’t anticipate an increased chance in adverse health reactions in teenagers 16 to 18 getting the vaccine either.

Colon believes the reason some appointments became available to people 16 and older earlier than Monday, was due to clinics assessing current outcomes and looking to fill those empty appointments. He said in the past, some clinics had people no-show on valuable appointments and those doses would go to waste.