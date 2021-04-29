How mobile vaccine clinics could help Montgomery County’s underserved communities

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County has partnered with Dayton RTA to bring the vaccine to the people.

An RTA bus has been outfitted to serve as a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic, helping remove barriers to vaccination.

“I think this is a very useful step and it’s going to add more flexibility in getting the vaccine where it’s needed most. Especially for those individuals having a hard time going to the locations,” said Dr. Roberto Colon, chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital.

The mobile clinic will stop at:

Friday, April 30 — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church

27 N. Gettysburg Ave.

3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Greater Allen AME Church

1620 W. 5th St.

No appointment is necessary, and the vaccinations are provided completely free of charge.