How mobile vaccine clinics could help Montgomery County’s underserved communities

Five on 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County has partnered with Dayton RTA to bring the vaccine to the people.

An RTA bus has been outfitted to serve as a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic, helping remove barriers to vaccination.

“I think this is a very useful step and it’s going to add more flexibility in getting the vaccine where it’s needed most. Especially for those individuals having a hard time going to the locations,” said Dr. Roberto Colon, chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital.

The mobile clinic will stop at:

Friday, April 30 — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church
27 N. Gettysburg Ave.

3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Greater Allen AME Church
1620 W. 5th St.

No appointment is necessary, and the vaccinations are provided completely free of charge.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS