How long will it take for the Miami Valley to see the benefits of a COVID vaccine?

Five on 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine said that vaccines should arrive in Ohio sometime mid-December, something the Secretary of Health and Human Services echoed Tuesday.

With a vaccine so close, how long will it take before the Miami Valley starts to see the impact?

Dr. Roberto Colon, associate chief medical officer for Miami Valley Hospital, said that it will take a lot of people being inoculated for the region to actually see the effects of the vaccine. Giving that many people the vaccine will take some real time.

DeWine said frontline workers would be the first to receive a vaccine when it arrives, but Colon said that without knowing the actual numbers, it’s not likely that we’ll have enough to inoculate all healthcare workers in the region.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS