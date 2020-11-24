How long will it take for the Miami Valley to see the benefits of a COVID vaccine?

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine said that vaccines should arrive in Ohio sometime mid-December, something the Secretary of Health and Human Services echoed Tuesday.

With a vaccine so close, how long will it take before the Miami Valley starts to see the impact?

Dr. Roberto Colon, associate chief medical officer for Miami Valley Hospital, said that it will take a lot of people being inoculated for the region to actually see the effects of the vaccine. Giving that many people the vaccine will take some real time.

DeWine said frontline workers would be the first to receive a vaccine when it arrives, but Colon said that without knowing the actual numbers, it’s not likely that we’ll have enough to inoculate all healthcare workers in the region.