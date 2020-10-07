How important are the vice presidential debates?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Unlike previous election years, Americans are choosing between two of the oldest candidates ever to run for president — putting both Mike Pence and Kamala Harris in a position to prove they can hold the top spot.

Dr. Glen Duerr, professor of history and law at Cedarville University, said traditionally the vice presidential debates take a back seat to the presidential debates but with two septuagenarians running it may be a bigger deal this year.

Duerr believes Pence held his own when debating against Senator Tim Kaine, who was Hillary Clinton’s vice presidential pick. In fact, many believe Pence was the victor of that debate.

Presently, Pence will have to answer for a lot of the shortcomings President Trump is accused of when it comes to coronavirus and Duerr doesn’t think Harris will relent on that topic.