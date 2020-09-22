How has our understanding of COVID-19 changed since the start of the pandemic?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — After the Centers for Disease Control posted updated guidance for the airborne spread of COVID-19 in error, the legitimacy of its claims are being questioned but the science still stands up.

Dr. Roberto Colon, the associate chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, said that emerging data suggests that droplets we release when speaking, coughing or laughing can travel further than our six-foot social distancing barrier.

“In more of the confined spaces with poor circulation, it could end up having some consequence. We need to understand a little more about that before we change how we manage that,” Colon said.

As far as changes to holidays since the beginning of the pandemic, Colon said that the differences between Fourth of July and Halloween are minimal and mostly focus on “common sense.” Avoiding large groups and trying to limit the interaction with other people.

“The act of candy giving itself is not a very high risk moment but we can start trying to reduce the interaction by perhaps looking at things like prepackaged goodie bags,” Colon said.

