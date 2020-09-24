How does Ronald McDonald House Charities help families in need?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — 2 NEWS partnered with the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Dayton to celebrate 40 years of community support with a telethon aimed at raising money to help families facing the most challenging times in their lives.

Thanks to all the kind donors across the Miami Valley, RHMC Dayton and the families they serve will receive $7,000 to meet their growing needs.

According to Rita Cyr, chief executive officer for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Dayton, money donated goes directly to providing food, shelter, comfort and most importantly, togetherness.

“It will provide housing for the families that are either from the area or travel to the area,” Cyr said. “The housing, the food and all the amenities that they need to keep their families close.”

Cyr strongly believes in the importance of keeping families close and how it helps the healing process when dealing with trying times.

“Illness and injury know no calendar,” Cyr said. “Premature babies continue, accident and illnesses continue.”

2 NEWS and RMHC Dayton want to extend a special thank you to everyone that made this possible.