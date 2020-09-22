How does Ohio fit into the 2020 Presidential Election?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Not many presidents have won the office without first winning in Ohio, a unique quality that is likely to show up again in the 2020 election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Dr. Mark Caleb Smith, the director of political studies at Cedarville University, believes Ohio is still competitive but said we would all be surprised if Trump didn’t win the state.

“The situation now is, if President Trump loses Ohio there’s a really good chance he’s going to lose a lot of other states and Biden will have a significant victory,” Smith said.

Current data suggests that Ohio suburbs are the battle ground for in-between voters, in particular white women and their level of comfort with the President.