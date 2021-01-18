How do you impeach a former president?

Five on 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — The U.S. Senate is preparing for a unprecedented second impeachment trial with only days left of President Trump’s presidency — which has raised the question: How can you impeach a former president?

Dr. Dan Birdsong, a professor of political science at the University of Dayton, said that this process is typically reserved to remove a president from office. However, those in favor likely want to bar him from ever running for any federal office in the future.

Birdsong raises the question: Should everyone be held accountable under the law?

Trump will reportedly be issuing over 100 pardons before the end of his presidency. Birdsong thinks this type of move is a good example of how squishy the constraints on presidential power are.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS