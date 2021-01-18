How do you impeach a former president?

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — The U.S. Senate is preparing for a unprecedented second impeachment trial with only days left of President Trump’s presidency — which has raised the question: How can you impeach a former president?

Dr. Dan Birdsong, a professor of political science at the University of Dayton, said that this process is typically reserved to remove a president from office. However, those in favor likely want to bar him from ever running for any federal office in the future.

Birdsong raises the question: Should everyone be held accountable under the law?

Trump will reportedly be issuing over 100 pardons before the end of his presidency. Birdsong thinks this type of move is a good example of how squishy the constraints on presidential power are.