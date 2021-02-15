How COVID precautions helped prevent more cases of influenza

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Health care professionals typically see an marked increase in influenza cases during the colder months of the year, but these last twelve months have been a little different.

Dr. Roberto Colon, associate chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, said that his hospital hasn’t seen that spike and he believes COVID-19 safety guidelines have a big hand in it.

“With people adhering to all the mask mandates and social distancing better — it’s very encouraging that we are seeing a reduction in all of those respiratory illnesses,” said Colon.

Colon said that in communities with high instances of COVID-19 the virus might also have a hard time passing from person to person. With so many people infected, but not vaccinated, the antibodies are working to slow the spread.

