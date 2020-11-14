How certifying the election actually works

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is calling our most recent election the most secure in American history but some people are still unconvinced.

Dr. Marc Clauson, a professor of history and law at Cedarville University, said we may have been more free from cyberattacks but CISA failed to mention that they have not reviewed the data from every state and were not clear on what officials have been doing.

Clauson said when the president alleges he’s waiting for the votes to be certified, he’s referencing that each state has to certify its own election results before they’re officially called. This is followed by the electoral college voting and then Congress certifying that vote.

