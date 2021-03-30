How case rates are impacted by health orders

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — A recent comparison of case rates in California and Florida, states that have had very different approaches to fighting against the pandemic, revealed that the numbers are a lot closer despite that difference.

California still has many health orders, including a mask mandate, whereas Florida has lifted most, including the mask mandate.

“It’s very difficult to predict what’s going to happen … the restrictions alone aren’t the way to control [the virus],” said Dr. Roberto Colon, chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital.

Colon said each population of people needs to be taken into account when considering these differences. Peoples behavior and the demographics of each region are different, so spread could be different as well.