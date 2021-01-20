How can Biden prove that he’s a ‘president for all Americans?’

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Joe Biden and Kamala Harris took the oath of office Wednesday in an unprecedented inauguration where security was top of mind after rioters stormed the Capitol Jan. 6 and the previous president didn’t attend.

Dr. Dan Birdsong, a political science professor at the University of Dayton, said for President Biden to show that he is in fact a “president for all Americans,” he’ll have to check off some of these larger policy issues.

For some, it might be following through with speeding up COVID-19 vaccine rollout or it could Americans getting $1,400 stimulus checks like promised.