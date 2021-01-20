How can Biden prove that he’s a ‘president for all Americans?’

Five on 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Joe Biden and Kamala Harris took the oath of office Wednesday in an unprecedented inauguration where security was top of mind after rioters stormed the Capitol Jan. 6 and the previous president didn’t attend.

Dr. Dan Birdsong, a political science professor at the University of Dayton, said for President Biden to show that he is in fact a “president for all Americans,” he’ll have to check off some of these larger policy issues.

For some, it might be following through with speeding up COVID-19 vaccine rollout or it could Americans getting $1,400 stimulus checks like promised.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS