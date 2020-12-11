How are UD students, professors fairing after a semester remote learning?

Five on 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — College students are wrapping up their first semester of the the 2020-21 school year, and for many the fall was spent in mostly remote settings learning online. Is this style of education as effective as learning in a classroom?

Vincent Lewis, the director of the L. William Crotty Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership at University of Dayton, believes it isn’t a matter of how good the education is but how effective the strategies being used are.

For many classes at UD a lot of the learning outcome is derived from participating in the virtual environment, like a student would in a real class.

Lewis believes the biggest challenge educators are facing is student engagement though. With a lot of the face-to-face interaction from campus cut out, engagement and student-teacher relationships suffer.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS