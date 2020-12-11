How are UD students, professors fairing after a semester remote learning?

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — College students are wrapping up their first semester of the the 2020-21 school year, and for many the fall was spent in mostly remote settings learning online. Is this style of education as effective as learning in a classroom?

Vincent Lewis, the director of the L. William Crotty Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership at University of Dayton, believes it isn’t a matter of how good the education is but how effective the strategies being used are.

For many classes at UD a lot of the learning outcome is derived from participating in the virtual environment, like a student would in a real class.

Lewis believes the biggest challenge educators are facing is student engagement though. With a lot of the face-to-face interaction from campus cut out, engagement and student-teacher relationships suffer.