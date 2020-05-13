How a resurgence in large gatherings could affect Ohio COVID-19 numbers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As more Ohio businesses reopen this week, the question remains: Can we do it safely?

Dr. Roberto Colon says that an immediate rise in case numbers following relaxed restrictions from the state does not necessarily mean reopening the economy was the wrong thing to do.

“We know that we have already reduced that initial expected surge of patients that were supposed to be coming and the hope is that we’ve actually been able to reduce the prevalence of the disease in our community, so that if we do see some increase in the number of cases, it shouldn’t be a very sharp increase,” he said.

City officials in Huber Heights will allow restaurants to expand outdoor seating, while Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley has said such permits will not be approved due to the community’s testing concerns.

“I don’t think any of us are going to be able to say which decision is the correct one. I think you have to be looking at the population prevalence, you have to be looking at what your community needs may be, and everybody is going to have to make some decision about the risks that they’re taking,” said Dr. Colon.

While much of the concern has been on nursing homes and jails, where clusters of cases are being reported, this doesn’t mean your casual interactions in public are not risky as well.

“It would be a very dangerous way to think, that only people in those congregate areas or close working environments have to be worried about this condition,” Dr. Colon said.