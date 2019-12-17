House prepares for historic impeachment vote

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – We are one day away from a historic vote in Washington, as the House of Representatives is set to vote on the impeachment of President Trump.

Thaddeus Hoffmeister, a law professor at the University of Dayton, joined 2 NEWS Tuesday to break down the situation.

An Associated Press count indicates that the majority of the House supports the impeachment and are likely to vote in favor of a trial under the Senate.

“It is a trial in one sense in that it’s going to be adversarial, you’ll have one side against the other. But it’s not a trial in the sense that the jurors aren’t randomly selected, the jurors aren’t neutral, and actually half the jurors, which would be the majority party, is in communication with the President,” said Hoffmeister.

100 senators will sit as the jury and the judge will be Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, John Roberts. He will ask the jurors to raise their right hand and take an oath that they will act impartially.

“They’ll take that oath, but in reality, they’ve kind of already staked their claim and I don’t know how many people or which senators are actually going to change one way or another,” Hoffmeister said.

The Senate trial will likely be set for January.

