House managers begin presenting case for impeachment

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – Wednesday, Senators listened to opening arguments as the impeachment trial of President Trump continues in Washington. Thaddeus Hoffmeister, a Law Professor at the University of Dayton, joined 2 NEWS to discuss.

The back-and-forth is over for now, as both sides in the trial get the chance to lay out their case. However, this isn’t your typical trial.

For example, the Chief Justice could potentially be overruled if the Senate chooses.

“His full-time job is to preside over the Supreme Court and he makes legal determinations, and is also going to read the questions posed by the senators,” said Dr. Hoffmeister. “If the majority of the Senate disagrees with the ruling that he makes, the full body of the Senate can overrule him. That is in no other type of trial we would have in the United States.”

Democrats argue that without witnesses or the presentation of evidence, this cannot be a fair trial process. But Hoffmeister notes that it’s a push to call the process a trial at all, given that there are no traditional jurors and the participants aren’t necessarily impartial.

“Even if they vote against allowing additional evidence, they’re getting that in through the back door by using it in their opening statements,” he said, commenting on the use of video during the day.