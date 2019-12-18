House debates 2 articles of impeachment against Pres. Trump

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Lawmakers on Tuesday debated two articles of impeachment against President Trump on the House Floor. They charge Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Dr. Mark Caleb Smith of Cedarville University joined 2 NEWS Wednesday to discuss.

“Only three times have we had a president impeached, assuming today happens, and it is historic. I think people are going to read into this whether they support President Trump or don’t support him. I hope they can take a step back and think through how important this really is. Hopefully the gravity of the situation will weigh even on the lawmakers as they talk about it more and as they cast a vote,” said Dr. Smith.

After a Senate trial in January, President Trump is unlikely to lose his office.

“I think for President Trump, it actually strengthens him. I think he walks out of this and says, ‘I’ve tried to drain the swamp, the swamp swung back, I survived. So let’s move forward and let’s win this thing in November.’ I think it further polarizes our country, whether you agree with it or not, it further divides us.”

