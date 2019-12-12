House committee prepares to vote on articles of impeachment

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – After two days of debate, the House Judiciary Committee is preparing to vote on two articles of impeachment against President Trump.

Dr. Sean Wilson, Political Science professor at Wright State University, joined 2 NEWS Thursday to discuss.

He says that past impeachments have fallen into two categories: serious criminality and egregious behavior, adding that President Trump’s possible trial falls under the latter.

“This is that kind of impeachment, and as a result, you’re going to see voting more along a partisan line. With Nixon’s impeachment, Republicans were voting for it as well, and you don’t really see the crossover votes this time,” he said.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.