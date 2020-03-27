Hospitals preparing for influx of COVID-19 patients

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Health professionals and first responders continue to work through the coronavirus pandemic. The state health department says there will be a surge in cases.

Dr. Roberto Colon, Associate Chief Medical Officer with Miami Valley Hospital, joined 2 NEWS to talk about what local hospitals are seeing day-to-day.

On Thursday, Dr. Amy Acton with the Ohio Department of Health said that current projections indicate the state could see roughly 6,000 to 8,000 new cases per day at the peak of the pandemic.

While Dr. Colon says the models based on new information can rapidly change, it does allow the hospitals to prepare for a worst-case scenario.

“It is possible that when we get to a worst-case scenario, we could be seeing those numbers. What it does allow us to do is try to figure out how we could handle that as a community,” he said.

He stresses that the majority of the people who catch the disease go on to recover.