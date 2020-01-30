Home of the Dayton Dragons now named Day Air Ballpark

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wednesday was an exciting day for the Dayton Dragons as their home field was renamed Day Air Ballpark.

Officials with Day Air Credit Union and the Dayton Dragons jointly announced their 10 year partnership, meaning the Day Air Ballpark name will stand through 2029.

Dayton Dragons President and General Manager Robert Murphy and William Burke, President of Day Air Credit Union, joined 2 NEWS Wednesday with the details.

“They [fans] can plan on seeing more of the Dayton Dragons fan experience,” Murphy said. “All the fun, the family fun, the entertainment. All of that is going to continue. We’re going to have some great new signs that will be up and around the ball park declaring it as Day Air Ballpark and I think when you look at everything we’re going to be doing, it’s just going to be full speed ahead.”

Burke added, “We couldn’t be more proud to partner with the Dayton Dragons. Day Air Credit Union is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. We’ve always served Dayton residents, we’re poised for growth, prepared to take advantage of this, and we’re looking for a lot of growth in future years.”

The announcement also marked the beginning of the third decade of Dayton Dragons baseball.