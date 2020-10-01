Holiday travel during a pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With the CDC updating their COVID-19 Travel Advisory Map seven states remain on that list, including South Dakota which has a 26% positivity rate across the state.

That list includes:

  • South Dakota — 26%
  • Idaho — 21.6%
  • Wisconsin — 20.0%
  • Iowa — 16.8%
  • Kansas — 16.0%
  • Missouri — 15.3%
  • Mississippi — 15.1%

Dr. Roberto Colon, associate chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, said if you have to travel to one of the states on that list you should avoid places like bars, restaurants and large gathering spaces.

As far as cruises are concerned, Colon said the biggest limitation they present is space. He wouldn’t be surprised if that would severely limit the number of people allowed on cruise ships once they’re back in action.

