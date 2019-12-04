Holiday Giving Safety: Know where your donations go

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – There are plenty of chances for you to help those in need this holiday season, but it also creates opportunities for scammers to take advantage of your kindness.

John North with the Dayton Better Business Bureau joined 2 NEWS Tuesday with advice on how to make sure charities are what they say they are before you donate.

Nearly $400 million was raised online alone in the United States last Giving Tuesday.

“There are many people out there that want to give. Scam artists know this. They’re going to try and get into your pocket just as quickly as a legitimate organization,” said North.

He encourages you to take the time to research the organization you plan on donating to, and to watch out for charity name confusion. Some groups try to confuse donors with names that sound similar to a familiar charity.

If you feel like you’re being pressured into making a donation right then and there, walk away. Reputable charities will accept your donations at any time.

