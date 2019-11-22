Hill, Holmes testify during public impeachment hearings

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – Testifying on what could be the final day of witness testimony in the House impeachment inquiry, Fiona Hill, the former top Russia expert at the National Security Council, relayed her alarm over Rudy Giuliani’s role in Ukraine policy and his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate President Trump’s political rivals.

Testifying alongside her was David Holmes, the diplomat who says he overheard a phone conversation where the president asked Ambassador Sondland if Ukraine was going to start the investigations he wanted.

Dr. Mark Caleb Smith, Director of Political Studies at Cedarville University, joined 2 NEWS Thursday with his analysis of the hearings.

“She challenged the members pretty directly and I know people might want to argue about what she said and how she said it, but I think she was an effective witness,” he said of Fiona Hill, who aggressively argued with Republican members that interference in the 2016 election was in fact a Russian effort.

Ohio Representatives Jim Jordan and Mike Turner have been especially vocal during the week of hearings, coming to the defense of President Trump time and again.

“They’re a lot like the other Republicans on the panel,” said Dr. Smith. “They’re loyal to the president and even some of the Republicans who might question what the president did, they really minimized it and they’ve tried to defend him to the best of their ability.”

He goes on to point out that it’s possible the representatives have revealed a fear of being challenged in the local primary if they don’t show this level of defense for the president.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.