High virus infection rates across Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County is still in the Top 10 list of Ohio counties with the highest virus transmission rate. With fall and flu season around the corner, health experts are anticipating another seasonal spike.

Dr. Roberto Colon joined 2 NEWS to discuss how the Miami Valley is handling the pandemic.

“The recent increase that we saw was largely due to the significant influx of positive cases that we had around the universities and schooling. What we’ve seen is, over the last week, just a dramatic drop particularly in this area because of the numbers at UD also improving,” he said.

Dr. Colon stresses that we must continue to be diligent in avoiding crowded areas and events until a successful vaccine can be implemented.