High percentage of teens using e-cigarettes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – E-cigarette use in the state of Ohio has increased by 5.3 percent this year alone, with a high population of teens and middle schoolers reporting regular vape use.

Dr. Michael Barrow with the Premier Health Physicians Network joined 2 NEWS Friday with the details.

“Initially, these were an off-ramp for cigarette smokers trying to get off cigarettes and we had a way of trying to ween people down and it worked fairly well,” he says. “Unfortunately, virtually all of the cartridges that are used now contain nicotine, so kids are using that and getting addicted to nicotine very easily.”

In the long-term, regular users can develop lung damage because even though no smoke is involved, the user is still inhaling a vapor containing toxic chemicals.

And because teens’ brains are still developing until they turn about 25, vape use can cause damage there as well.

“The effects of these chemicals on the brain cause attention problems, mood disorders, kids are more irritable and grumpy, they don’t learn as well, they have lots of difficulty with being able to socialize and keep up with their friends, and also the whole affect on athletics as well,” said Dr. Barrow.

Those interested in quitting vape use can call the “My Life, My Quit” hotline at 855-891-9989.

